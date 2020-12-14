Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Remo D'Souza a Speedy Recovery

On Friday, 11 December, choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack. He is currently recovering at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. Fans, friends and industry colleagues have taken to Twitter to wish Remo a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan also sent his prayers to the choreographer. Retweeting a video clip shared by a fan the veteran actor wrote, ""Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."