Remembering Satish Kaushik, the Great Comic Actor & a Man With Countless Skills

Actor Satish Kaushik was born in April 1956 and grew up in a middle-class family in Karol Bagh in Delhi. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and had earlier told IBNLive Movies that he is thankful for his time at the institution where he was encouraged to take up acting.

His list of alma maters also includes the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute (FTII).