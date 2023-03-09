Remembering Satish Kaushik, the Great Comic Actor & a Man With Countless Skills

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.
Actor Satish Kaushik was born in April 1956 and grew up in a middle-class family in Karol Bagh in Delhi. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and had earlier told IBNLive Movies that he is thankful for his time at the institution where he was encouraged to take up acting.
His list of alma maters also includes the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute (FTII).
, Kaushik had said, “I was zero in English till I joined the National School of Drama. There I got exposed to literature written in English. I got so hooked on it that I spent all my free hours in the library.”
Satish Kaushik with Akshay Kumar.
After moving to Mumbai on 9 August 1979 with just Rs 800 that he borrowed from his brother-in-law, he landed a part in the play Bichhoo featuring actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. As a theatre actor, he is renowned for portrayal of Willy Loman in Salesman Ramlal, an adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.
Further, he played the role of Chanu Ahmed in Sarah Gavron’s British film Brick Lane.
When it comes to film, his characters Calendar from Mr India and Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana are unforgettable. He has also acted in films like Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Udta Punjab, Kaagaz, and Thar. The actor gained popularity because of his grip on comic timing and for his versatility as an actor.
Satish Kaushik with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and the rest of the cast of Mr India.
He also tried his hand at directing, making his directorial debut with the Sridevi-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. While this film and his next Prem didn’t fare well at the box office, his 1999 film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain was a success.
His work as a director also includes Salman Khan’s Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Karzzz, and Gang of Ghosts. He co-wrote the dialogues for the iconic film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro with director Kundan Shah.
During his career, the actor became an unforgettable part of the Indian film industry and will always be remembered for the charm and skill he exhibited on the big screen.
