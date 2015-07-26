Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: The Man Who Was So Much More Than Sholay’s Gabbar

A very big producer of the time had entrusted the task of directing a mega budget multi starrer filled with superstars, to a first time rookie director. So, needless to say, all the stars of the film were doing exactly as they pleased - arriving 5-6 hours late for the shoot, changing dialogues at will and even writing their own scenes, with absolutely no regard for the director’s authority, who being too small a fry as compared to the stalwarts in his film, simply looked on helplessly.

Finally, after more than a couple of weeks of this madness, the director, having had all that he could take, sneaked into a dark corner and broke down sobbing in its solitude. My dad, who was also a part of that film, and the only one not troubling the poor man in any way, happened to pass by at exactly that moment and asked the director what the problem was. The man cried some more and complained to dad about the behaviour of the film’s superstars and how he was clueless about how to handle them.

“I am going to quit, Amjad bhai. I can’t take it anymore. I am leaving the film”, he howled.

My dad pondered for a moment, then turned to the director and said, “Tomorrow, I will report to the set 7 hours late. The moment I enter, I want you to give me the firing of my life in front of everyone. Do not hold back. Scream at the top of your voice and say whatever comes to mind. I will not say a word. After you finish firing me, I will apologize for coming late and say that it will never happen again.”