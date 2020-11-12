Google Pays Tribute to Amjad Khan’s Gabbar With ‘Kitne Aadmi The?’

Bollywood actor Amjad Khan is long gone but memories of his iconic character of 'Gabbar' from the cult classic film Sholay will forever remain in desi hearts. Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead, but Amjad Khan's Gabbar was no less of an icon. His line "Kitne aadmi the? (How many men were there?)" is practically unforgetabble even today.

On Amjad Khan's birth anniversary, celebrated on 12 November, Google paid a special tribute to him. If you go www.google.com and search for Gabbar's iconic dialogue in Devnagri script, you'd be surprised by the accuracy of the answer!

It was a Twitter user who pointed it out. They tweeted, "Today is Amjad Khan's birthday. If you search for 'कितने आदमी थे' on Google, you'll get the answer." They also shared a screenshot of the result which was "2" on Google calculator.

Take a look: