Rekha Features on Vogue Arabia; Reveals Why She Hasn't Signed a Film Since 2014

Rekha features on the Vogue Arabia cover.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Rekha has been featured on the latest cover of Vogue Arabia Magazine. The superstar looked regal in golden ensembles designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the cover.
During her first interview in nearly two decades, Rekha revealed why she hasn't acted in any films since 2014 and how she has the luxury of choosing projects as per her preference.
Rekha told Vogue Arabia, "Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My persona is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eye of the beholder. Therefore, I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no."
Have a look at the cover here:
During the interview, the veteran actor was also asked, ‘When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?’ In response, Rekha told the magazine, "No. Once the relationship is established, it is forever. Sometimes we may want more, and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft. I was born with an instinct for the perseverance of beauty. Sure, I was born to be an actor...But it is my insatiable quest for learning and my willingness to keep my eyes and heart open, absorbing beauty with positivity, not negativity, that gives me command over my craft. I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rekha was last seen in the 2014 film Super Nani. She was recently seen in the promo video of the popular television show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
