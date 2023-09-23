'Your Geetanjali': Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her First Look for 'Animal'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has ignited excitement among fans by sharing the first poster of her character Geethanjali from her upcoming film Animal. The talented actress took to Instagram on 22 September to introduce her character to the world.
In the poster, Rashmika beams with a charming smile as she gazes toward the ground. Her attire showcases an elegant maroon saree. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Your Geetanjali ❤️."
Co-star Tripti Dimri couldn't resist showing her admiration, responding with a series of red heart emojis.
Recently, the film's team also unveiled the first look poster of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
The film's teaser is set to be unveiled on 28 September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The recent poster of Ranbir in the film showcased him smoking a cigarette, holding a lighter, and donning a sharp blue suit, complete with long hair and sunglasses.
