'Your Geetanjali': Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her First Look for 'Animal'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has ignited excitement among fans by sharing the first poster of her character Geethanjali from her upcoming film Animal. The talented actress took to Instagram on 22 September to introduce her character to the world.

In the poster, Rashmika beams with a charming smile as she gazes toward the ground. Her attire showcases an elegant maroon saree. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Your Geetanjali ❤️."