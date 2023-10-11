Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Set The Screen On Fire With 'Hua Main'

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Set The Screen On Fire With 'Hua Main'

Animal is all set to release on 1 December.
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Set The Screen On Fire With 'Hua Main'

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal is all set to release on 1 December. Starring Anil Kapoor in a leading role as well, the film attempts to explore the bond between a father and son - played by Ranbir and Anil respectively, as per the trailer. Meanwhile, a new song has been released featuring Rashmika and Ranbir. The duo seem to be passionately in love as they

In the song the duo seem to be intensely in love. They are going against their family's wishes and falling for each other. The couple have passionate chemistry as they romance each other on screen.

Take a look:

The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The action-thriller will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

