Main Accused in Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Case Arrested, Police Says

She added, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers, who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Patel had said, “I was really scared. I reported the video to Instagram, but there is no section where you can report a "deepfake"."