Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Vijay and Rashmika are currently living together in Hyderabad and were going to make their relationship official with the engagement.

The two actors have previously worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which received acclaim from both the audience and critics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Khushi alongside Samantha Prabhu. The actor is now gearing up for his next films, Family Star and VD 12.

Rashmika, on the other hand, was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has several other films in the pipeline, including Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Chaava.