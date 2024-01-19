Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently making headlines after rumours of their engagement surfaced on social media. According to reports, the two stars are set to get engaged in February.
The duo has also been spotted together on several occasions. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship in public yet. Recently, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay finally broke his silence about his engagement rumours with the Animal actor.
Refuting the speculations about his engagement with Rashmika, Vijay told the publication:
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Vijay and Rashmika are currently living together in Hyderabad and were going to make their relationship official with the engagement.
The two actors have previously worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which received acclaim from both the audience and critics.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Khushi alongside Samantha Prabhu. The actor is now gearing up for his next films, Family Star and VD 12.
Rashmika, on the other hand, was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has several other films in the pipeline, including Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Chaava.
