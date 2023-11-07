Exclusive: 'Didn't Know Who Rashmika Mandanna Was': Zara Patel on Deepfake Video

An AI-generated deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna had emerged online on Sunday, 5 November. The video, that has gone viral since, was created by morphing Rashmika's face onto the body of British-Indian model and influencer Zara Patel.

A lot of people, including veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, expressed their concerns regarding such misuse of technology and even called for legal action.

Rashmika herself shared a statement on 6 November, saying how scared she was for everyone out there.