Raqesh Bapat Announces His Exit From 'Bigg Boss 15' With Special Note For Fans

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bigg Boss OTT semi-finalist Raqesh Bapat, who had entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 15, had to leave the show midway due to a medical issue. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced Raqesh's exit.
Raqesh took to Instagram to pen an emotional note, where he thanked his fans for their love and support. He also informed his fans that ‘'a health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful".
Raqesh wrote, “To My Family, I call all of you family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case.”
He added, “Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first.”
