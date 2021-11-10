Raqesh Bapat Exits Bigg Boss 15 House After Immense Pain, Hospitalised: Report
Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card with Neha Bhasin.
Raqesh Bapat had to exit the Bigg Boss 15 house reportedly after experiencing severe pain due to kidney stones. Bapat had entered the BB15 house as a wild card entry along with Neha Bhasin. Neha and Raqesh were both contestants on Bigg Boss OTT.
Sources told ETimes, that Raqesh first felt pain on 8 November at night was taken out from the house, located in Filmcity, Mumbai, on 9 November. Raqesh is under observation and will likely return to the house after recovery.
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met in the Bigg Boss OTT and soon started dating. In the latest Bigg Boss 15 episode on Tuesday, the couple went on a romantic date.
While earlier, Bigg Boss contestants have proposed to each other either inside the house or on the show, Raqesh said that he has no such plans.
Speaking to ETimes, Raqesh said, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”
Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Afsana Khan has also reportedly been asked to exit the house after a fight with Shamita Shetty wherein things got out of hand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.