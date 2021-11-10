Raqesh Bapat Exits Bigg Boss 15 House After Immense Pain, Hospitalised: Report

While earlier, Bigg Boss contestants have proposed to each other either inside the house or on the show, Raqesh said that he has no such plans.

Speaking to ETimes, Raqesh said, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”

Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Afsana Khan has also reportedly been asked to exit the house after a fight with Shamita Shetty wherein things got out of hand.