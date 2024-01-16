'Will File Complaint': Ranvir Shorey Calls Out Airlines For 10-Hour Delay

Ranvir continued by writing that at 8pm the fliers were informed that there was a further delay and the flight would take off at 10pm. It was only when he pleaded with one of the airlines staff did he divulge that there was no pilot assigned for the flight, the actor wrote.

"I reached out to the staff who had given me his 'personal guarantee' that the flight will take off at 8 PM. He told me on the phone that he had left the airport(!) and that another staff member will now deal with me, still not telling me the real reason of why the flight was delayed further and when it will take off! The new staff assigned to handle me tried the same, usual airline platitudes amd lies to try to pacify me, and I told him not that it will not work with me anymore, as it is obvious that the delay is not due to fog! I appealed to his personal integrity as a human being instead of being a mouthpiece for the airline. Only after this he made a few calls and finally told us the real reason, which was that they did not have a pilot for the flight! He assured me that a pilot has now been assigned and the flight will take off by 10:30 PM. By now I was feeling completely helpless. I somehow made arrangements for someone to watch over my child as I knew that we had been fed lies non-stop for the last 8 hours and were in a hopeless situation. After this, we had to face another 2-3 hours of lies and delays before a pilot showed up and our flight took off at around midnight, 10 hours after the scheduled time of the flight!," Ranvir recounted.

Shorey ended his note by writing that the passengers will be filing a complaint against Indigo for the "trauma" they had to face.