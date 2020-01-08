Stuck Her Neck out for What’s Right: Ranvir Shorey Praises Deepika

Ranvir Shorey was among the few Bollywood celebrities who turned up for a meeting held by Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on 5 January. According to reports, an invitation was sent out to members of the film industry for an “interactive meeting” to discuss the CAA. While high profile members of the fraternity, such as Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Kabir Khan, were reportedly invited, the event saw a poor turnout.

Ranvir took the opportunity to explain why he chose to attend the event saying he wanted to “clarify their (the government’s) stand on the combination of CAA and NRC, how it impacts Indian minorities.” “This JNU incident was happening while we were in the meeting; we found out about it only after we left the meeting,” he added.