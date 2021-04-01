Ranveer Expresses 'Sheer Joy' After Collaborating With Idol Anil

The actors last appeared together in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. Director Karan Johar had earlier dismissed rumours about his film Takht being shelved. Anil and Ranveer are both part of the ensemble cast which consists of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Anil Kapoor is a part of Raj Mehta's directorial romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

In a first for his career, Ranveer will appear in a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus slated to release on 31 December 2021. Cirkus adapts Angoor (1982) which itself is based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. He will essay the role of Kapil Dev opposite wife Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's biographical 83.