After Sooryavanshi in April, Ranveer’s 83 To Release on This Date

After seeing the enthusiastic response to big budget films such as Krack and Master down south, Bollywood too is now rolling up its sleeves and willing to let their biggies out into theatres. After a 100% occupancy of cinema halls was allowed by the central government, theatre owners are anticipating the release dates of film such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.
According to a source close to the project, 83, directed by Kabir Khan, which revolves around the Indian cricket team’s big win in the 1983 cricket world cup, will release on 4 or 11 June. The sports drama was one of the most anticipated releases of 2020 which unfortunately got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown. 83 is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev, the film also features Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev’s wife. Other actors include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqeeb Salim and Boman Irani.
Meanwhile Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on 2 April and Salman Khan’s Radhe is expected to hit theatres in May 2021. Though there have been no official announcements regarding these various release dates, sources in the industry have confirmed that this is how the Bollywood release slate will be playing out. The audience response to Sooryavanshi and Radhe will give the makers of 83 ample time to assess if they have made the right decision to release the film in June.
