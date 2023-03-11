'Adi Was Really Moved After Watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Rani Mukerji

During their conversation at the event, Karan asked Rani why she decided to do a film outside her husband, Aditya Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films.

Rani responded, saying, "Nikkhil told me that since he has worked largely with Karan and Adi, he knows how they work and that's how he would make me feel. He was right. He did make me feel like home. Moreover, my husband also works with so many actresses, so I can also work with other producers. So, I want to actually thank Nikkhil for coming to me with this script and not believe rumours that I don't work with anyone apart from Yash Raj Films."