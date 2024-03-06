Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Everyone Was In Depression': Rani Mukerji On How 'Pathaan' Turned Tides For YRF

Rani spoke about how, before Pathaan, Aditya Chopra saw a string of flops.
Rani Mukerji speaks about how Pathaan changed the game for Yash Raj Films.

Rani Mukerji spoke about how her husband and head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, faced a really difficult time with a string of flops during the pandemic. Speaking at FICCI Frames 2024, Rani mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan turned tides for YRF.

'Adi Had Big Films In The Pipeline, But Pandemic Stalled Their Release'

Speaking about the shift in viewership during the pandemic Rani said, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) had these big films waiting to be released, but pandemic happened and they were stalled. The films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were under tremendous pressure to release them on OTT. I saw my husband calm and composed. He said, these movies we made for theatres for audiences to enjoy so I will release them in theatres. He was offered huge money on OTT but he took a brave call and decided to wait. When these films were released, all flopped! The way the audience watched content around the pandemic and and post that changed overnight. ”

'Nothing Worked For Us Until Pathaan Happened'

Rani added that the massive success of Pathaan really changed things for YRF. "All his films failed at the box office and everyone was in depression as it was a huge commercial setback. The conviction that Adi stood by, we thought some divine intervention will happen and he will be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, but that didn’t happen. Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened. That film changed everything for Yash Raj films. Bhagwaan jab deta hai chappad faad ke deta hai (When God gives, he does so in abundance)! He just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that."

