Alia Bhatt Set to Headline Spy Universe Film, Confirms Yash Raj Films CEO

"There's a lot of stuff that's going to come into the spy universe. We are going to see more and more films getting made under it. For now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film," he added.

As per reports, Alia will team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film.

Among the films in the YRF spy universe are Tiger, War and Pathaan. The next film in the spy franchise is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan are also in the pipeline.