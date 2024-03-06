Alia Bhatt Set to Headline Spy Universe Film, Confirms Yash Raj Films CEO

Alia Bhatt will star in a YRF spy universe movie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani said on Tuesday, 5 March, that Alia Bhatt will be headlining a film in the YRF spy universe. Speaking at FICCI Frames, Widhani called the YRF spy universe "a financial and cultural juggernaut" and one of the studio's most-prized IPs.
"There's a lot of stuff that's going to come into the spy universe. We are going to see more and more films getting made under it. For now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film," he added.
As per reports, Alia will team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film.
Among the films in the YRF spy universe are Tiger, War and Pathaan. The next film in the spy franchise is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan are also in the pipeline.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)