‘Randhir Kapoor Is Suffering From an Early Stage of Dementia’: Ranbir Kapoor

Director Hitesh Bhatia revealed that Rishi Kapoor was also involved in the scripting process of Sharmaji Namkeen.

“He was involved in the scripting also. He didn’t like the second half a lot. He said, ‘It’s a great film but the second half is very weak’. And then he gave us a lot of suggestions and he said, ‘Once you guys fix it, come back to me’. We wrote another draft and went back to him and then he said yes,” Bhatia said.

Ranbir revealed that Rishi was very excited about the film, “He was never result driven. The material and the process of how he’s going to do the film is what excited him; how he’s going to change his look, do his own shopping, learn cooking, and that really excited him.” He added that Rishi wanted to ‘understand the nuance’ of the character.

“This film actually really defines that really tough period in his life. When he started the film we did a blood report and found out that he could have leukemia and we had to rush him to America,” Ranbir further said, adding, “His first instinct was, ‘What about this film? I can’t leave this film.’”