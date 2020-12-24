Would Have Been Sealed but for the Pandemic: Ranbir on Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his personal and professional life in a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Though generally reticent when speaking to the press, Ranbir was candid about his relationship with Alia Bhatt.
When asked whether he had considered marriage, Ranbir admitted that he might have tied the knot had the coronavirus pandemic not put a damper on plans.
Asked how the couple spent their time during lockdown, Ranbir said that while he was happy to have some downtime to spend with his family, Alia took the opportunity to explore different interests.
Rumours about Ranbir and Alia's wedding have been swirling for over a year, with a fake wedding invitation doing the rounds on social media in 2019. In February, Rajeev Masand hinted in his column in Open Magazine that the couple would tie the knot in December 2020, just after their film Brahmastra was originally set to release.
In an earlier interview with Times of India Alia said that as a couple, they seem to have found their stride. While they spend time together, they also happily lead separate lives. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now,” she said.
Ranbir and Alia will star in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. It was scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas 2020 but was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Ranbir plays Shiva, who reportedly has the power to emit fire from his hand, Alia plays his love interest Isha in the fantasy film. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Ranbir's guru and Mouni Roy is set to play the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.
