Ranbir Kapoor Apologises for His Comment About Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the controversy surrounding his 'phailod' comment about Alia Bhatt during a YouTube live video. He apologised to anyone he 'triggered or offended'.
For context, in a recent video, Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan Mukerji were talking about the way they've been promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra.
Alia said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..." and Ranbir chimed in, "Well I can say somebody has phailod," while gesturing at Alia.
The actor soon faced social media flak for the comment. Reacting to the same, Ranbir said during a press meet for Brahmastra in Chennai, "Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I've triggered anyone."
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April and the couple had announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post.
Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The first part of the trilogy which also stars prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna is slated for its theatrical release on 9 September.
