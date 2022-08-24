Ranbir Kapoor Apologises for His Comment About Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the controversy surrounding his 'phailod' comment about Alia Bhatt during a YouTube live video. He apologised to anyone he 'triggered or offended'.

For context, in a recent video, Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan Mukerji were talking about the way they've been promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Alia said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..." and Ranbir chimed in, "Well I can say somebody has phailod," while gesturing at Alia.