Koffee With Karan Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Shiva No. 1'

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan Couch on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan. The duo seem to be having a gala time discussing everything from family to films. The teaser also gave us a glimpse into the dynamic the two share. The episode will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar.
Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a teaser for the episode. he captioned the post with, "This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations."
The previous episode featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The episode was full of light banter, camaraderie and gossip. The duo who are all set for the release of their new film Laal Singh Chaddha left no stone unturned to call Karan out on the controversial nature of his show.
