'Ranbir is Entitled to Say What He Wants': Randhir Says He Doesn't Have Dementia

Ranbir Kapoor had said that Randhir Kapoor is suffering from dementia.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to nephew Ranbir Kapoor's remark that he is in the early stages of dementia. Randhir dismissed Ranbir's comment, saying he is "perfectly fine".
Randhir told The Times of India, "Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing of his sort has happened). Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had Covid sometime ago (in April 2021). It's Ranbir's wish; he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."
Recently, Ranbir spoke about Randhir watching Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor's last film. The actor said when Randhir saw the film, his instant reaction was to call Rishi. "I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let’s call him'", Ranbir told NDTV.
