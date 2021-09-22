Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati Unite for Netflix’s Rana Naidu

Venkatesh said in a statement, “I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,”

The format rights for the show were licensed by Viacom CBS and the series is produced by Locomotive Global Inc. Showrunner Karan Anshuman will also be directing the show with Suparn Verma.

Ray Donovan, created by Ann Biderman, premiered in 2013 and stars Liev Schreiber as Donovan. Ray Donovan is a professional “fixer” who handled crime-scene clean-ups, arranged bribes, and payoffs etc. to protect his high-profile clients, usually celebrities. The show also starred Jon Voight as his father Mickey Donovan.

Rana Daggubati, known for films like Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, has two other releases lined up including Virata Parvam and an untitled action thriller. Drushyam actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s film Narappa released in July, making it his first direct-to-OTT release.