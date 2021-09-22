Viacom18 Partners With KJo's Dharma; Acquires Rights For These Big Films

Viacom18 Studios has partnered with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to acquire satellite rights for four much-anticipated films, as per a report by News18. As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on movies such as Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which has Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shashank Khaitan's next with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, are also reportedly part of the line-up.