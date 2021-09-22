Viacom18 Partners With KJo's Dharma; Acquires Rights For These Big Films

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Viacom18 Studios has partnered with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to acquire satellite rights for four much-anticipated films, as per a report by News18. As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on movies such as Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which has Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shashank Khaitan's next with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, are also reportedly part of the line-up.
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement, "With Viacom18 Studios gearing up to start a new chapter, we are looking at partnerships with creators associated with mainstream entertainment. Collaborating with Karan Johar and Dharma will strengthen our association".
Karan added, "Viacom and Ajit share our vision in storytelling, and this partnership will further enable to provide entertainment to movie-goers across the world".
The four movies, which are in different stages of production, are expected to release in the next 18- 24 months.
