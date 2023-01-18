Priyanka Chopra Attends RRR Screening With SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani; See Pics

Priyanka took to Instagram to write, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)..."

She also shared another picture with the duo.

Check out the pictures here: