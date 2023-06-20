Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome a Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, 20 June. The couple first announced their pregnancy in December last year and said that their baby wwouldbe born in India.

The Apollo Hospital's medical bulletin announced on Monday, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."