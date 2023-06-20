Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome a Baby Girl

Ram Charana and Upasana Kamineni welcome their first child.
(Photo: Instagram)
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, 20 June. The couple first announced their pregnancy in December last year and said that their baby wwouldbe born in India.
The Apollo Hospital's medical bulletin announced on Monday, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."
As per reports, the celebrations for the RRR actor's daughter's birth will take place at superstar Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad.
Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012 in a grand wedding ceremony. Recently, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage.
