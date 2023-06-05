In Pics: Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Tie The Knot; Ram Charan Attends Wedding
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy tied the knot on 3 June. The happy couple got married among close friends and family. Some fan accounts went on to share some lovely pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan was spotted attending the wedding.
The couple opted for a beige ensemble and looked ethereal during the ceremony.
Ram Charan attends Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding.
Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy tied the knot in June.
They look stunning in their wedding ensembles.
They opted for a pastel look.
They look happy in their wedding photos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)