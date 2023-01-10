Ram Charan & Vijay Cheer for 'Pathaan' Trailer; Shah Rukh Khan Responds

Ram Charan and Vijay sendbest wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan trailer release.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan was released on 10 January. The spy-action thriller marks SRK's comeback on the silver screen after a five-year gap.
The high-octane, action-packed trailer received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as celebrities. Actors Ram Charan and Vijay Thalapathy also took to Twitter to send their best wishes to SRK on the trailer release.
Ram Charan tweeted, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."
SRK was quick to respond to the tweet. He wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi!) Love you."
Here, take a look:
Whereas Vijay shared the trailer of Pathaan on his Twitter account and wrote, "Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan."
SRK responded to the Varisu actor and wrote, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. (Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom.) Love you."
Here, take a look:
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)