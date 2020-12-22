Have Quarantined Myself: Rakul Preet on Testing COVID-19 Positive

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has taken to social media to inform fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Singh was recently shooting for her upcoming film MayDay in Hyderabad.
"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe", the actor tweeted.
On 11 December, Ajay Devgn announced that the shooting of MayDay is set to resume. He also confirmed that the film will hit theatres on 29 April, 2022. Rakul will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in MayDay.
