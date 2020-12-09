Going To Rest It Out: Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote that she was "feeling fine" and had quarantined herself according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) guidelines.
She wrote,
Celebs such as Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor commented on her post wishing her a speedy recovery.
Film and television shoots have restarted after a forced hiatus earlier this year due to the pan-India lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Kriti is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted COVID-19. Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta, who have been shooting for Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, have also tested positive. TV actor Tannaz Irani has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had been working with her husband Bhakhtyar on a project for ZEE5 when she began feeling feverish. She said she took a COVID-19 test after her temperature continued to rise and is now quarantining at home.
Published: undefined