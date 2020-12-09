Going To Rest It Out: Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Film and television shoots have restarted after a forced hiatus earlier this year due to the pan-India lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Kriti is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted COVID-19. Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta, who have been shooting for Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, have also tested positive. TV actor Tannaz Irani has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had been working with her husband Bhakhtyar on a project for ZEE5 when she began feeling feverish. She said she took a COVID-19 test after her temperature continued to rise and is now quarantining at home.