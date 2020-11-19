Dream Come True: Rakul Preet Joins Amitabh & Ajay's 'Mayday'

Rakul Preet Singh has teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn for the upcoming film Mayday. Singh will essay the role of a pilot in the film.
The actor took to Twitter to share the news. Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff,” she wrote.
Mayday will be directed by Ajay Devgn and some reports state he will also be playing a pilot.
Speaking about the project, Rakul Preet Singh said in a statement, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and am thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”
A thriller, Mayday will reportedly go on floors in December. This is the first time Ajay Devgn will direct Amitabh Bachchan.
