Dream Come True: Rakul Preet Joins Amitabh & Ajay's 'Mayday'

Mayday will be directed by Ajay Devgn. Rakul Preet Singh has been cast alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday.

Rakul Preet Singh has teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn for the upcoming film Mayday. Singh will essay the role of a pilot in the film. The actor took to Twitter to share the news. Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff,” she wrote.

Mayday will be directed by Ajay Devgn and some reports state he will also be playing a pilot.