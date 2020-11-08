Ajay Devgn to Direct Amitabh Bachchan in Upcoming Film 'Mayday'

The film is supposed to go on floors in December.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have teamed up for a new film titled Mayday, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The Tanhaji actor will be directing Big B for the first time, the report states.

Reports also state that Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of a pilot. Details of Bachchan's character hasn't been revealed yet, and the rest of the cast is being finalised.