Rajkummar Rao's New Film 'SRI' To Release On This Date

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Thursday, 2 March to announce the relese date of his new film SRI.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao took to social media to write, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!"
The director of the film is Tushar Hiranandani and the biopic also stars Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in lead roles. This new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production.
Apart from this film, Rajkummar will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr And Mrs Mahi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.
