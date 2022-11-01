Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Huma Qureshi Shine In Crime Comedy

Rajkummar Rao & Huma Qureshi Shine In Crime Comedy
(Photo: YouTube)
The trailer for Monica, O My Darling has dropped. It is an is an upcoming neo-noir crime comedy thriller film starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. The film is written by Yogesh Chandekar and directed by Vasan Bala. The film is produced by Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray and Dikssha Jyote Routray under the banner Matchbox Shots for Netflix.
The film follows the story of a young man who is desperately trying to make it big. However, he is met with a hurdle in his path to success. So in order to circumvent his problems and hatches a plan to erradicate the problem. In the trailer we see he tried to to pull off the perfect murder. However, in the midst of this he also gets embroiled in the police procedural and tried to get out of it.
The film is both a comedy and a thriller and it is made by the makers of Andhadhun.
It is scheduled to release on 11 November 2022 on Netflix.
