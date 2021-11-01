Watch: Rajinikanth Returns Home From Hospital After Carotid Surgery

Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Thursday, 28 October at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The hospital had said that he was admitted after an episode of giddiness. The actor underwent a carotid artery revacularisation and was recovering at the hospital for a few days.

The procedure is meant to remove a plaque buildup from the carotid artery in the neck to restore normal blood flow to the brain to prevent a stroke if there are symptoms of a reduced blood flow.

On the career front, Rajinikanth’s latest film Annaatthe is scheduled for a Diwali release. He also received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award at the 67th National Awards. His son-in-law Dhanush won the award for 'Best Actor' for Asuran.