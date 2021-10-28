Actor Rajinikanth Admitted to Hospital in Chennai for 'Routine Check-up'

File photo of Rajinikanth. Image used for representational purposes.
Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday, 28 October, admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, reported ANI, citing the hospital. Reportedly, he had gone for a health check-up at the hospital.
It was reported that his wife Latha and one of his sons-in-law were with him at the hospital. Doctor Aravindhan Selvaraj and his team were monitoring Rajinikanth's health condition.
The actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed said, “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," reported PTI.
The hospital is yet to release an official statement.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
