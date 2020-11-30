Will Decide as Soon as Possible: Rajinikanth on Joining Politics

Rajinikanth on Monday, 30 November, said that he would take a decision regarding joining electoral politics soon. Earlier on Monday, the actor had held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) at Raghavendra Hall in Chennai.

“In today’s meeting district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible,” he said, according to ANI.

The New Minute reported that at Monday’s closed door meeting, Rajinikanth interacted with 52 leaders of the party and discussed with them questions, including why they believed he should start a political party and contest in the 2021 May elections. Rajinikanth is reportedly expected to make an announcement later on Monday or on Tuesday regarding his political future.

Speaking to the media post the meeting, Stalin, an office bearer, said that many of the party members expressed their concerns over his health, while a few maintained that Rajinikanth should announce his political party.

Health Concerns To Delay Political Venture

Since Rajinikanth has several health complications, it was expected that following the advice of his doctors, he would prefer to stay away from starting a party during the pandemic. In October, Rajinikanth had hinted that his entry into electoral politics could be delayed. In a viral ‘note’ supposedly written by the star, he had allegedly cited the coronavirus pandemic, his age, health condition and uncertainty over the availability of a vaccine as reasons behind his decision to quit politics. However, the actor took to Twitter to issue a clarification and put an end to the rumours.

“The leaked letter is not mine, but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true. I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time.”

Political Aspirations

Rajini has been dropping hints about his political aspirations since the 1990s, which were only made it official on 31 December 2017. He had said: “I will enter politics and launch a party to serve the people of Tamil Nadu as the (political) system in Tamil Nadu has been ruined.”

Sparking speculation of an alliance with the BJP, he had added, “My politics would be a spiritual politics, treating all as equals,” and as a precursor to the formation of a political party, the actor’s fan clubs had been converted into the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

In 1991, however, his punch line, “Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu” if the AIADMK comes back to power in 1991, resulted in the party’s humiliating defeat, with it winning just four Assembly seats out of 234, which further led to Jayalalithaa herself losing. In the aftermath, Karunanidhi expressed his gratitude to the icon saying that he had blessed the DMK-TMC alliance.