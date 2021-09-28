Sherlyn Chopra ‘Dragged’ Raj Kundra Into Making Bold Content: Gehana Vasisth

"Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn't even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her," Gehana added.

Gehana alleged, "In fact, it is Sherlyn who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content,” saying Sherlyn should be thankful to Kundra because she made a lot of money because of him. She added, “She (Sherlyn) also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty.”

Sherlyn Chopra recently took a dig at Shilpa Shetty after the latter’s recent appearance on Super Dancer 4. Sherlyn said its easy to ‘sashtang dandvat pranams’ and urged Shetty to speak about women who are suffering.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July for an alleged connection to the creation and distribution of pornographic films through apps, including HotShots. Raj Kundra, and his business associate Ryan Thorpe were granted bail in the case on 20 September. Gehana Vasisth is also out on bail in the same case.