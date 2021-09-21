Raj Kundra Case: Media Reports on Shilpa Shetty's Kids Are a Concern, Says HC

On Monday, the Bombay High Court expressed concern regarding the media reports about Shilpa Shetty's children following the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography racket case, as per a report by Live Law. Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been granted bail in the case.

The court was hearing a defamation suit filed by Shilpa against media houses for sensationalism to increase their readership.