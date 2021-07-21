Raj Kundra Earned Rs 6-8 Lakh Daily From Porn Business: Mumbai Police

The joint CP added, "The Mumbai Police have recovered evidence, including HotShot films, video clips and WhatsApp chats during their investigation".

Bharambe also told BollywoodLife that Raj used to make around 6-8 lakhs daily from the business. "Documents of financial transactions run into thousands. We are analysing the details to get exact earnings. It will be treated as proceeds of crime. So far, we have frozen Rs 7.5 crore in various accounts".

Earlier, Bharambe had said in a press conference that the police found that small actors were lured on the pretext of getting them parts in web shows. They were asked to shoot bold scenes, which turned into semi-nude and nude sequences against their wishes. "Some of them had approached the police regarding the same".

Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody till 23 July.