Raj Kundra Earned Rs 6-8 Lakh Daily From Porn Business: Mumbai Police

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @rajkundra9)
Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection to a case involving the creation of pornographic material and its publication through mobile apps. Now, joint commissioner of police (crime branch), Milind Bharambe, has told BollywoodLife that Raj used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily from the business. He added that Raj also teamed up with UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited.
Bharambe told the publication, "Since Raj Kundra could not upload the videos from India on an app called Hotshot, he sent them via WeTransfer to a foreign platform. All the content was created in his office and sent to the London-based company Kenrin Limited".
The joint CP added, "The Mumbai Police have recovered evidence, including HotShot films, video clips and WhatsApp chats during their investigation".
Bharambe also told BollywoodLife that Raj used to make around 6-8 lakhs daily from the business. "Documents of financial transactions run into thousands. We are analysing the details to get exact earnings. It will be treated as proceeds of crime. So far, we have frozen Rs 7.5 crore in various accounts".
Earlier, Bharambe had said in a press conference that the police found that small actors were lured on the pretext of getting them parts in web shows. They were asked to shoot bold scenes, which turned into semi-nude and nude sequences against their wishes. "Some of them had approached the police regarding the same".
Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody till 23 July.
Published: undefined