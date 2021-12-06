Makers of Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Project 'Gandhada Gudi' Release Teaser

A still from Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha's project Gandhada Gudi.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘dream project’ titled Gandhada Gudi was unveiled on Monday. 6 December marks Puneeth’s mother Parvathamma Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.
The video features magnificent visuals of Karnataka’s forests and wildlife and Puneeth can be seen exploring the locations. Filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS collaborated with Puneeth for the film. The teaser for Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi was released with the description, “Appu’s dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend. It's time for the return - "Gandhada Gudi" in a full length film.”
The project’s title Gandhada Gudi is the same as one of Puneeth’s father Dr Rajkumar’s films. The film, released in 1973, was Dr Rajkumar’s 150th film and he played the role of Kumar, a forest officer. The film dealt with the theme of wildlife conservation.
Actor Yash shared the teaser and wrote, “I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.”
Filmmaker Amoghavarsha shared, “Appu’s dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it’s legend. It’s time for the return – ‘Gandhada Gudi’.” Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the film.
There were speculations about such a project when Puneeth had tweeted in October (as translated), “A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history.”
Puneeth Rajkumar, known affectionately as ‘Appu’ and ‘Power Star’, passed away on 29 October after a heart attack.
