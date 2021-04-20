Property Case: Late Wajid Khan's Wife Moves HC Against Sajid

Late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh has moved Bombay High Court seeking a permanent injunction against Khan's brother Sajid and his mother to prevent them from creating any third party rights on the properties he left behind, as per a report by PTI.

Kamalrukh's petition states that Wajid Khan had made his will in 2012 in which he named her and their children as the only beneficiaries of all his assets and properties.

The petition adds that the will be ratified by the high court.