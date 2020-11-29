Wajid Khan’s Wife Says His Family Tried to Convert Her to Islam 

In an Instagram post Wajid Khan’s wife alleges that her in-law’s tried to force her to convert to Islam.

Kamalrukh Khan, wife of late music composer Wajid Khan, has shared an Instagram post alleging that both her late husband and his family had tried hard to convince her to convert to Islam post their marriage under the Special Marriages Act. “We never got to be a family due to his and his family’s religious fantacism,” Kamalrukh posted on her social media platform. “Today post his untimely death, the harassment from his family continues,” she said on Instagram.

Referring to how her relationship with Wajid got affected post their marriage, Kamalrukh said, “But my resistance to convert to Islam drastically widened the divide between me and my husband, making it toxic enough to destroy our relationship as husband and wife, and his ability to be a present father to our kids.”

Kamalrukh added that she wished that the anti-conversion bill be nationalised, reducing the struggle for women like her who are “fighting the toxicity of religion in inter-caste marriages.”

