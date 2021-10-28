Prop Gun Accident: Criminal Charges Against Baldwin Not Ruled Out, Says Official

Actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on 21 October 2021, while discharging a prop gun on set in New Mexico.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Speaking about the accident on the set of Rust in New Mexico, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, the local district attorney said on Wednesday that criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin haven't been ruled out, as per a report by BBC. The accident took place after Baldwin fired a prop gun that hit Hutchins in the torso. The bullet then lodged in Souza's shoulders.
"All options are on the table. No one has been ruled out at this point", Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters that an investigation into the incident has recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set. "We suspect there were other live rounds found on set," Mendoza said. "We're going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there".
He added, "I believe there was some complacency on the set". Mendoza also said Baldwin had been "co-operative".
Following the incident, Baldwin took to Twitter and expressed that he is heartbroken and has been in touch with Halyna Hutchins family after the incident on the sets of Rust. Baldwin tweeted, My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."