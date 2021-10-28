Prop Gun Accident: Criminal Charges Against Baldwin Not Ruled Out, Says Official

Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters that an investigation into the incident has recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set. "We suspect there were other live rounds found on set," Mendoza said. "We're going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there".

He added, "I believe there was some complacency on the set". Mendoza also said Baldwin had been "co-operative".

Following the incident, Baldwin took to Twitter and expressed that he is heartbroken and has been in touch with Halyna Hutchins family after the incident on the sets of Rust. Baldwin tweeted, My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."