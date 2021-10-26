Asst Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun on Rust Sets Was Previously Sacked
Assistant Director Dave Halls had reportedly told Alec Baldwin that the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins was "cold."
A producer said that the assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that misfired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on the sets of Rust, was previously fired from a job for a prop accident, Associated Press reported. In the previous instance too, a gun went off on set and wounded a film crew member.
A producer from the film Freedom’s Path sent an email to the agency and confirmed that Dave Halls was fired after the crew member was injured “when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” CNN had reported that Halls had been removed from the film.
Another person, a prop maker and a licensed pyrotechnician also stated that she’d raised concerns over Hall. In a statement, Maggie Goll said that she had filed a complaint with the executive producers of the Hulu show Indo The Dark. Goll said that Halls continued filming even after a supervising pyrotechnician passed out and has a disregard for safety protocols, according to Associated Press.
Goll added, “This situation is not about Dave Halls. It’s in no way one person’s fault. It’s a bigger conversation about safety on set and what we are trying to achieve with that culture.”
An affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office revealed that Halls had assured Alec Baldwin that the gun was a “cold gun.” That is a term used to signify that the gun doesn’t have any ammunition. Halls told investigators that he wasn’t aware the gun was loaded.
Actor Alec Baldwin Says He Was Heartbroken After the Incident on Set
Alec Baldwin took to Twitter and expressed that he is heartbroken and has been in touch with Halyna Hutchins family after the incident on the sets of Rust. Baldwin tweeted, My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin tweeted.
The production of the Western has been halted and the investigators reportedly seized many items from the set. The team said that they are cooperating with the investigation and will also conduct a safety review.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.