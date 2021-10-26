Asst Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun on Rust Sets Was Previously Sacked

A producer from the film Freedom’s Path sent an email to the agency and confirmed that Dave Halls was fired after the crew member was injured “when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” CNN had reported that Halls had been removed from the film.

Another person, a prop maker and a licensed pyrotechnician also stated that she’d raised concerns over Hall. In a statement, Maggie Goll said that she had filed a complaint with the executive producers of the Hulu show Indo The Dark. Goll said that Halls continued filming even after a supervising pyrotechnician passed out and has a disregard for safety protocols, according to Associated Press.

Goll added, “This situation is not about Dave Halls. It’s in no way one person’s fault. It’s a bigger conversation about safety on set and what we are trying to achieve with that culture.”

An affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office revealed that Halls had assured Alec Baldwin that the gun was a “cold gun.” That is a term used to signify that the gun doesn’t have any ammunition. Halls told investigators that he wasn’t aware the gun was loaded.