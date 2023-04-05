Priyanka Chopra’s Family Called Miss India Selection a Distraction; Read Details

Priyanka Chopra on her struggles in Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra in a recent interview opened up about her daughter's early career struggles. She got candid about how some of her family members opposed Priyanka competing for the Miss India crown and how she had to sacrifice her own career to see her daughter get the support she needed.
Madhu in her interview with Josh Talks Asha said, “When Priyanka had to go for Miss India, there was a huge debate at our house that when she is so good at studies why do you have to put distractions in her mind? Priyanka also got nervous because this was not her choice. We had sent her (for the competition) just for fun. She told me, ‘Mom, I don’t think I will be able to do that.'”
She went on to add that some family members were opposed to the idea, stating: “Her maternal family had no objections, they also believed the same way as I did. But her paternal family had a lot of issues, ‘humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain’ (our girls don’t do such things). My sister-in-law was from a conservative background and had three brothers who were in the army, and army men are overtly protective for their females, so they were very protective. But again, I sat them down, and they put their things across and I put my reasoning across. Then my brother-in-law said, ‘Ok, let her take the opportunity, but there is one condition, she will never go alone. Either you or her father will have to accompany her’.”
She also opened up about her own sacrifices, “This was another compromise I made. I really wanted her not to miss the opportunity. They were like, ‘Forget about your career, and go with Priyanka.’ I didn’t even think twice before leaving my career for her because I thought I had enjoyed my life, now if my company will help her build a good future, I will do that.”
Priyanka later went on to win the Miss World contest after becoming a runner-up in the Miss India pageant. The Bajirao Mastani actor is now a global sensation starring in both Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is currently promoting her Amazon Prime show Citadel.
