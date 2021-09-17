Thank You For Being You: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas on His Birthday

On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka is all set to star in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka is also gearing up for Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Fans are assuming she will play the role of a grown-up Sati in this film.

Priyanka has also been very open about her personal life. In an interview to Vogue Australia she had said, "The secret behind a good marriage? According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."