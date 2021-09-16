The Activist: Global Citizen Apologises to Activists, Priyanka Chopra & Co-Hosts

The statement continued, “Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet. We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people."

The, now-scrapped, format was going to feature six activists campaigning for causes regarding health, education, and environment. They would compete to raise awareness about the issues and would reportedly have been judged with social media metrics in mind. The top three activists would then represent their cause at the G20 summit.

'The Activist' Host Julianne Hough Issues Apology

After the hosts were announced, the show faced social media flak for combining activism with competition and some criticism was also directed towards the hosts themselves. Julianna Hough, in her apology, stated, “After the press release announcing 'The Activist,' I heard you say that the show was performative, promoted pseudo-activism over real activism, felt tone-deaf, like 'Black Mirror'/'The Hunger Games,' and that the hosts weren't qualified to assess activism because we are celebrities and not activists."

She added that she ‘doesn’t have all the answers yet’ but will share everyone’s concerns with the ‘powers that be’. The show was originally set to premiere on 22 October.